Support for US-Israel peace deal drops if Hamas is included - poll

A striking 30% plunge in support among Democratic voters for the US-brokered peace deal between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, following revelations of the PA's alignment with Hamas - according to a recent poll by Gideon300, a public affairs agency and RMG Research.

The survey revealed a significant shift in American public opinion on the US effort to facilitate a peace deal between Israel and the PA. The poll involved 1,000 likely general election voters.

Initially, the survey indicated a majority of American voters favored the US role in brokering a peace agreement. However, support notably waned after respondents were informed of the PA’s plans to form a unity government with Hamas, including offering cabinet positions to members of the organization, which is widely recognized for its involvement in terrorist activities.

This shift in public sentiment was particularly pronounced among Democratic voters, where support for the peace deal plummeted by 30 points from 73% to 43%. This stark reversal underscores the deep concerns among Americans regarding negotiations that could potentially empower a group with a history of terrorism.

"Voters are clearly opposed to any deal that would force Israel into an agreement with terrorists, or those who endorse terror," stated Matthew Faraci, President of Gideon300. "Our elected officials need to look beyond the rhetoric and consider the real public sentiment on this issue."

The survey, conducted on March 11-12, 2024, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1%, also revealed a decrease in support among independent and Republican voters, signifying widespread bipartisan reservations about the peace process under the current terms.

US government navigates through complex peace deals

The findings came at a crucial time as the US government continues to navigate the complex dynamics of Middle East peace negotiations. The revelation of the PA’s association with Hamas has introduced new challenges to these efforts, highlighting the importance of a careful and informed approach to diplomacy in the region.

Hamas said early on Tuesday Israel's proposal that it received from Qatari and Egyptian mediators did not meet any of the demands of Palestinian factions.

However, the group added in a statement it would study the proposal, which it described as “intransigent”, and deliver its response to the mediators.

A Hamas official told Reuters on Monday that the group has rejected the Israeli ceasefire proposal made at talks in Cairo, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a date was set for an invasion of Rafah, Gaza's last refuge for displaced Palestinians.

Israel and Hamas sent teams to Egypt on Sunday for talks that included Qatari and Egyptian mediators as well as CIA Director William Burns.

REUTERS contributed to this report.