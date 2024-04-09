Unrecognized aircraft invades Israel, Netanyahu says date for Rafah operation set
Iran's Foreign Minister inaugurates new building for consular services in Damascus • IDF announces new UAV squadron
New peak of 419 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza
COGAT published photos on Monday showing food markets fully stocked in northern Gaza.
Over 400 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza on Monday, the highest number in one day since the start of the war, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said Monday evening.
The new high comes just a day after the previous highest number, 322, was recorded.
🚚419 humanitarian aid trucks were inspected and transferred to Gaza today (Apr. 8). This is the highest number of aid trucks that entered Gaza in one day since the start of the war. It follows a previous high of 322 trucks that were inspected and facilitated yesterday.— COGAT (@cogatonline) April 8, 2024
Unrecognized aircrafts invade Israel's south, alerts sound
Unrecognized aircrafts infiltrated Israel's south on Monday night.
Alerts were triggered in Eilat, Hevel and Eilot.
Sen. Roger Wicker slams Biden's threat of conditioning aid to Israel
Rep. Wicker said the President's call for an immediate ceasefire is tantamount to a call for Hamas to remain in business to reestablish itself for future atrocities.
It's wrong for the US to make demands of an ally and suggest that vital aid will be withheld unless those demands are met, Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) said on Monday from the senate floor.
President Joe Biden's recent call for a ceasefire plays directly into Hamas' hands and the priority should be the release of the hostages and victory for Israel, Wicker, the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Armed Services, said.
IAF announces new UAV squadron for intelligence-gathering, airstrike missions
The UAV squadron's roles will include carrying out targeted airstrikes and intelligence-gathering missions on the southern and northern borders, as well as in the West Bank.
The Israeli Air Force announced, on Sunday, the establishment of a new Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Squadron at the Palmachim Air Force base.
The 147th "Battering Ram" Squadron will operate the "Star" UAV; as part of the expansion of the "Star" UAV forces in combat. The new squadron comes as significant changes in the organization of the UAV Array are being made.
Dismissed after affair with a subordinate, then appointed to the Oct. 7 failures investigation
Colonel A, dismissed for an affair, joins the October 7 massacre probe. Ben Caspit criticizes, stressing military readiness per Unit 8200's warning on intelligence failures.
A, who was recently dismissed after his affair with one of his subordinates was revealed, is participating in the internal investigation team of the intelligence in the Southern Command to examine the situation on the eve of the massacre, N12 reported on Monday.
According to N12, Colonel A. - from the Southern Command - was a central figure in the failures of October 7 and is now appointed to the investigation team.
In response to the appointment, Ben Caspit tweeted on the social media platform X: "If the commander of the Southern Command, one of the architects of the unfathomable intelligence failure of October 7, who was recently removed after it became clear that he had an affair with a commanding officer, is indeed participating in the internal investigation team … then someone in the IDF is confused, or freaked out, or lost his mind.”
אם קמ״ן פיקוד דרום, מאדריכלי המחדל המודיעיני הבלתי נתפס של 7 באוקטובר, שהודח לאחרונה לאחר שהתברר כי קיים רומן עם פקודה, אכן משתתף בצוות התחקיר הפנימי של המודיעין בפד״מ ערב הטבח, הרי שמישהו בצה״ל התבלבל, או התחרפן, או יצא מדעתו.— Ben Caspit בן כספית (@BenCaspit) April 8, 2024
ידיעה של עופר חדד בחדשות 12 מעכשיו.
הקצין הנ״ל הוא…
Caspit then pointed out Ofer Hadad’s N12 report that Colonel A was one of the main figures responsible for the intelligence failure and asked how Colonel A could be appointed to investigate the failure.
Caspit writes regarding October 7
Ben Caspit is an Israeli journalist and commentator. His area of expertise is political/security, and diplomatic at Maariv, and he also hosts a daily show on FM103 on the radio. On February 26, Caspit posted an article on The Jerusalem Post website discussing the failures of October 7.
In his report, Caspit claimed that the IDF intelligence unit commander’s message regarding maintaining military readiness - which was given two weeks before the massacre - “is haunting in retrospect.” The report then focuses on the commander’s message and the IDF’s 8200 intelligence unit.
The IDF's Unit 8200, known for producing many successful individuals who contribute to Israel's technology sector, before posting the unit commander’s letter, Caspit shares that he received numerous messages expressing "sorrow over the failure," "affection for the unit," "suggestions for improvement," and "criticisms."
He then explains that the letter from Unit 8200 commander Y, dated September 24, 2023, just before the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, warned about the dangers of intelligence failures and emphasized the unit's mission to provide early warnings for war, a mission that had failed during the Yom Kippur War.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 133 hostages remain in Gaza
- 37 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says