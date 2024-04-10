Gallant: We’ll flood Gaza with far more than 500 trucks of aid per day

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday announced what he called “new major breakthroughs” which would jump the humanitarian aid going into Gaza from around 200 trucks per day last week to well over 500 trucks per day.

Gallant said that the increase in aid would come as part of five new initiatives.

The new initiatives include:

1. Implementing the government’s decision on Thursday of last week to open up the Ashdod Port to increase the entry of goods and streamline security checks.

2. Implementing the last Thursday government decision to open up the new Northern Crossing (reportedly Erez) – which will provide a route to bring aid directly to northern Gaza and reduce pressure on Kerem Shalom.

3. Boosting aid through Jordan – two routes, including cooperation with the Jordanian Air Force (150 trucks total). This will set the foundation for future “hubs."

4. Establishing the Coordination and Deconfliction Mechanism – this is part of a wider effort to increase cooperation with international organizations, implement lessons learned, such as the World Central Kitchen incident, and work with new partners.

5. Other Major Projects: working with the US on the JLOTS artificial island for absorbing and distributing maritime aid, COGAT working on infrastructure projects, such as water lines, and other meetings with new aid organizations. Egyptian Red Crescent members and volunteers gather next to a truck carrying humanitarian aid as it drives through the Rafah crossing from the Egyptian side, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, Egypt October 22, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

“These breakthroughs have a direct impact on the flow of aid – we plan to flood Gaza with aid and we are expecting to reach 500 trucks per day,” very soon. “It will also streamline security checks and strengthen our work with international partners,” said the defense minister.

Gallant also discussed how humanitarian aid has already spiked dramatically since last week.

He said that on Tuesday, “we saw a record number of 467 trucks and air-dropped 303 packages. Last month, the daily average was 213, and before that, it was 170.”

“Our policy has evolved to facilitate more and more aid as we improved work with partners and created the operational conditions to enable such work,” he said.

Although Gallant said that he was pushing for many of these new initiatives since his meetings in Washington DC on March 25-26, he has received much stronger backing from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since US President Joe Biden threatened the prime minister last Thursday.

Future crossings into Gaza

Going forward, there will be four land crossings for aid: Nitsana, Kerem Shalom, Crossing 96, and “the Northern Crossing” (reportedly Erez.)

To date, Gallant said Israel has facilitated the delivery of 407,400 tons of aid on over 21,638 trucks.

There have been 62 air-drop missions that have delivered 3,608 packages.

Next, there are seven working field hospitals and two in the planning stages (IMC and Red Cross)

Despite these improvements, Gallant said increasing aid will face challenges “in terms of securing and distributing aid. This is the result of Hamas threats and also the issue of planning for the day after Hamas.”

“There are three bad options for the day after Hamas controlling Gaza, Israel controlling Gaza, and total anarchy. We need to create another option – to empower a local alternative. The humanitarian effort is key in empowering a local alternative,” said Gallant.

Defense sources have in the past accused Netanyahu of blocking initiatives to build such local alternatives based on Fatah-affiliated forces in Gaza, including having the US train them in Jordan.

There are still no confirmations that Netanyahu has reversed himself on this issue, given his general preference to weaken, or at least not strengthen the Palestinian Authority.