The military said on Tuesday that 468 aid trucks crossed into the Gaza Strip in the past day.

This is the highest number of trucks to have crossed into the Strip in one day since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.

In the past three days, the military said more than 1,200 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza.

In addition, the IDF stated that via airdrops to the strip, some 303 packages containing hundreds and thousands of meals were delivered.