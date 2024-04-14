US, Israel talks on Rafah to resume as early as next week, US national security officials say

A senior defense official in the Biden Administration said the hostages have to be returned from Gaza and it's outrageous that Hamas has an offer on the table with everything they asked for in a call with national security leaders on Sunday morning.

"I'm not going to confirm one way or another what they're response is, but it's pretty clear Sinwar wants to hold hostages," the official said, instead of agreeing to a deal that would lead to an immediate ceasefire.

"That speaks to everything you need to know about Hamas," the official said.

A woman stands next to posters with photos of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 20, 2024. (credit: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/REUTERS)

Another senior official said the administration is still at odds with Israel over Rafah, which they've discussed a number of times.

The official said the administration will resume discussions on Rafah as early as next week. What it's going to take to go into Rafah is "extraordinarily complex," the official said.