The fateful internal debate of how, when to attack Iran - analysis

A fateful and climactic internal debate took place on Saturday night and continues to this moment in the Israeli war cabinet and within the IDF about how and when to respond to Iran's shattering of all of the "rules of the game" when it attacked Israel with around 350 grave aerial threats.

This debate could be seen as of similar importance or even more important than the debates surrounding the future of the war in Gaza.

At the end of the day, Iran is Israel's ultimate adversary not just for the next five days or five months, but potentially for decades beyond.

And despite Hamas's one-time "success" on October 7, the Islamic Republic with its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, web of proxies, over 80 million people, huge land mass, and nuclear weapons program, is far more formidable.

There is no such thing as permanent and perfect deterrence. Israeli missiles in action. April 14, 2024. (credit: IAI)

But if Israel does not restore a better balance of deterrence, there is no reason why Tehran will not attack directly again, and eventually achieve more devastating impacts on Israel.

The question which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, war minister Benny Gantz, and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi are struggling with is how to best restore that deterrence, without falling into a broader regional war.

This is not so different from key moments on October 11 when Gallant, Halevi, and IDF Northern Commander Maj. Gen. Uri Gordon pushed for a surprise attack on Hezbollah which had entered the war, but only at very symbolic levels.

Gantz, his partner war minister Gadi Eisenkot, some others in the IDF high command, and eventually Netanyahu, thought differently (partially due to warnings from US President Joe Biden), and the government and military decided on a "Gaza First" policy, reacting more passively to Hezbollah.

To date, it seems that there have been some similar dynamics this time with the decision of when and how to attack Iran, though Gallant maybe has shifted from wanting to be aggressive with Hezbollah to waiting and trying to milk the moment with Iran for additional military or diplomatic commitments from Israeli allies who would rather that Jerusalem stand down.

There is also some confusion around Gantz and Eisenkot's position, with some reports that they wanted to counterattack immediately.

But The Jerusalem Post understands that their idea of counterattacking was extremely limited and so not viewed by other decision-makers as an authentic counterattack which would restore deterrence.

The IDF also at its top levels has been more reserved about a rushed counterattack, even as it wishes to attack at some point to restore deterrence.

This means that there seemed to be no actual real figure of power in the war cabinet or the IDF pushing publicly pushing for an immediate response (though as this article was going to press there were rumors from US officials of an imminent Israeli attack.)

This was reflected in the stunningly fast decision by the IDF Home Front Command to restore normal education and other conditions throughout the country around 24 hours after announcing emergency limitations on public gatherings for an indefinite period.

Those pushing publicly for an immediate and harsh response are relegated to ministers outside of the war cabinet, such as Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

Even Gideon Sa'ar, who has outflanked much of the government on the Right in terms of how aggressive to be against Hamas, would prefer to wait on Iran.

No one in the opposition has been loud about attacking Iran sooner or more harshly, with Lapid making some loud political statements against the government, but disappearing from the public debate of ideas of what to do about Iran.

There was also some speculation that Israel is playing a double game and a meeting between Netanyahu and opposition leader could mean a sooner attack on Iran, despite all of the counter signals.

But unless Israel is pulling off one of the best deception acts in war history in order to surprise Iran on Monday or Tuesday, the Jewish state's attack will likely be deferred until at least after the Passover holiday and possibly until a much later date, such as after the question of an Israeli invasion of Rafah is resolved.

There were hints from a number of top Israeli and US officials that Jerusalem might get more latitude against Hamas in Rafah as part of holding off against Tehran.

Will Israel still be able to attack Iran as its coalition shakes, with possible elections later in 2024 and with the US presidential election around the corner?

What would a potential Israeli attack look like?

Regardless, whether now or later, if the government and military do decide to hit back at the Islamic Republic, how will they do so?

Will they go big as Gallant and Halevi suggested doing against Hezbollah on October 11?

This could involve dozens and dozens of Israeli aircraft trying to attack the ayatollahs' nuclear program, which would also require disabling Iran's extensive advanced antiaircraft network. It could even branch out far more to attacking a range of Iran's military power centers.

It would require significant risk to the pilots and incur a significant danger of a substantial counterattack by Iran and Hezbollah - though at this point we have seen quite a lot of those attacks already.

Top Israeli officials have confirmed to the Post that the Islamic Republic does not really have more powerful weapons than what it attacked with on Saturday night, such that the main additional risk would be whether Hezbollah might go all in, and it might not after being punished by Israel for six months.

A lesser attack might involve targeted strikes on IRGC bases holding ballistic missiles and drones, especially bases from which the most recent attack was launched. However, this too would involve high risk both at the attack phase and at a later potential Iranian retaliation phase.

Israel would need to hope that Tehran realized it had watered down its own response by not going after nuclear sites.

A variation on the above attacks could be a limited strike using only drones and ballistic missiles just like Iran did.

Alternatively, Israel could use the Mossad to covertly destroy some of the nuclear or weapons facilities to to kill select Iranian officials, choosing not to "out" itself in a public direct attack the way that Iran did.

There is evidence that Netanyahu, Gantz, and Eisenkot will move in a more conservative direction, as they have with virtually all war-making decisions. This includes the decision to at first only invade northern Gaza, waiting to invade southern Gaza until around two months after October 7, only after the first hostage exchange deal with Hamas broke down.

Gallant will probably push for a more aggressive approach at some point, while Halevi is a bit of a wild card.

He is not as ideologically committed to aggressive action in general, but has taken more aggressive views following the shock and trauma of October 7.

Whatever these officials end up deciding will set the new paradigms for Israeli-Iranian military relations, after Tehran demolished the old ones.