Israel-Hamas war takes toll on Israel's 2023 GDP

Israel's war against Hamas took a slightly larger toll on economic growth in the final three months of 2023 than previously thought.

The Central Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday that gross domestic product decreased an annualized 21.0% in the fourth quarter over the third quarter, decreasing 5.7% at a quarterly rate. This third estimate followed a 19.4% decline in its preliminary estimate, which was revised to a 20.7% contraction last month.

GDP is a measure of the value created through the production of goods and services in a country. It is often used as a measure of the "health" of an economy.

An illustrative image indicating financial trouble for the Israeli economy. (credit: INGIMAGE)

CBS said the fourth-quarter market contraction was directly impacted by the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. The makeup of the GDP changed due to the large call-up of reserves, payments for housing for Israel's evacuees, a lack of manpower in the construction industry, and other factors.

When comparing the fourth and the third quarters, there was an 83.7% annualized increase in government spending.

Israel's Q4 affected by war outbreak

In the fourth quarter of 2023, there was also a 26.9% annualized drop in private consumption, a 22.5% annualized drop in exports of goods and services, and a 42.4% annualized drop in imports of goods and services compared to the third quarter.

When comparing the fourth quarter of 2023 to the fourth quarter of 2022, there was a 20.7% annualized increase in government spending, a 7.9% annualized decrease in private consumption, and a 15.2% annualized decrease in the import of goods and services.

On Monday, the bureau reported that the annual inflation rate rose to a slightly more than expected 2.7% in March from 2.5% in February.