House overwhelmingly approves resolution condemning Iran, supporting Israel's defense

Thirteen Democrats and one Republican in the House of Representatives voted against a resolution on Thursday that condemns Iran's attack on Israel and fully supports Israel's right to respond to this aggression through military, diplomatic, economic, and other necessary means.

Republicans voted 211-1, and Democrats voted 193-13.

The most progressive members and loudest critics of US policy and support of Israel voted in opposition of the resolution, including Rep. Jaamal Bowman (D-NY); Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO); Rep. Grep Cesar (D-TX); Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-IL); Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA); Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA); Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA); Rep. Sheryl Lee (D-PA); Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY); Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN); Rep. Ayana Pressley (D-MA); Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

Loud critics of Israel voted in opposition

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is the one Republican who voted in opposition.

According to the resolution, the House of Representatives condemns Iran’s unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel; reaffirms and supports Israel’s right to self-defense; stands with Israel as it defends itself against Iran’s attack; seeks to re-establish deterrence against Iran and its proxies; and fully supports Israel’s right to respond to this aggression through military, diplomatic, economic, and other necessary means. Crews work on an Israeli Air Force F-15 Eagle in a hangar, said to be following an interception mission of an Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel, in this handout image released April 14, 2024. (credit: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS)

The House of Representatives also calls on all countries to unequivocally condemn Iran’s attack on Israel; commends the United States military, the United Kingdom, France, and Jordan for intercepting Iranian missiles and drones and thereby limiting the damage from this unprecedented attack on Israel; and reaffirms the United States commitment to Israel’s security, including through security assistance and defense sales.

The resolution urges full enforcement of United States sanctions and export controls against Iran to impede Iran’s nuclear program, missile and drone development, and funding of terrorist groups and proxies, including Hezbollah, Hamas and Palestine Islamic Jihad, the Houthis, and militias in Iraq and Syria. It stands ready to assist Israel with emergency resupply and other security, diplomatic, and intelligence support.

Congressional resolutions are symbolic pieces of legislation and do not hold any legal standing.