Influencers dumped for being pro-Israel find new career push with like-minded agency

In the aftermath of the October 7th attacks, countless influencers found themselves abandoned by brands for their support of Israel. Barzel Media, a newly established influencer marketing agency, launched to address this pressing issue.

Named after the Hebrew word for "iron," Barzel Media aims to provide a platform for influencers who faced backlash for their pro-Israel stance.

The fallout from the October attacks left many influencers struggling financially as brands severed ties with them due to their vocal support for Israel. Barzel Media, founded by Brian Spivak, sought to fill the new need of influencers by connecting them with Jewish and Israeli-owned brands that share their values.

Supporting creators who support Israel

Spivak expressed his commitment to supporting creators who stand up for Israel. He emphasized that creators should not have to choose between their careers and their beliefs. Barzel Media aims to provide a supportive environment where influencers can express their values freely without fear of repercussion.

“Creators should never have to choose between their careers and standing up for Israel,” said Spivak. “Volunteering at the Influencer Division of the Hostage Families Forum here in Tel Aviv, I met with hundreds of content creators who saw deals canceled because of their outspoken support for the hostages and for Israel. Therefore, I decided to create Barzel Media to ensure that the brands and influencers putting themselves on the front lines of social media to defend Israel will always have the support they need to prosper.” Brian Spivak with Released Hostage Raz Ben Ami as part of his work with the Hostage and Missing Families Forum. (credit: BRIAN SPIVAK)

One such influencer, Bianca Jade, shared her story of losing brand deals and her position as a television host after expressing support for Israel. With Barzel Media, influencers like Jade can find support and partnership opportunities aligned with their values.

“When I was dropped from my brand deal with London Town which resulted in losing my position as a television host following my support for Israel, I was completely devastated,” said Jade, an influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers. “As a creator who’s always stood for humanitarian, racial, and social justice causes, I felt the need to lend my influence for the victims of Oct. 7th. And yet, despite breaking sales records for these brands, when I raised my voice for the hostages and hostage families, they immediately dropped me and I lost all my income. I’m so happy Brian founded this agency, and I know that with him I’ll have the freedom to express my values, as well as the ability to promote organizations who share those values, without fear.”

Barzel Media invites all interested brands and influencers to join their initiative. By partnering with Barzel Media, brands can align themselves with influencers who advocate for Israel, while influencers can find a supportive platform to express their beliefs and rebuild their careers.