Hezbollah fires 35 rockets as Passover starts in Israel, IDF strikes back

After the Lebanon-based terror organization fired 35 rockets at Israel's North on Monday, the IDF responded by striking at the sources of the launches, the military said.

The source of the strike was in the area of Arzoun in southern Lebanon.

The Hezbollah launches were identified as crossing into the area of Ein Zeitim in northern Israel. No casualties were reported.

At the time of the launches, rocket sirens sounded in northern Israeli cities, including Safed.

Shortly following the rocket sirens sounded, a slew of possible hostile aircraft intrusion sirens sounded in a number of other northern communities.

IDF strikes source of Hezbollah rocket fire in Arzoun (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Hezbollah attack follows IDF strikes on the terror organization

The rocket fire from Lebanon follows strikes from IAF fighter jets, which earlier on Monday morning, struck two Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Arzoun and Odaisseh in southern Lebanon.