Analyses debunk Hamas claims that Israel dug mass graves at Nasser hospital

Analyses by Sky News and independent analysts of satellite imagery and footage published online found that claims spread by Hamas and Arabic media that the IDF had dug mass graves at the Nasser hospital in Gaza were false as the graves were made before the IDF entered the complex.

Hamas, Al-Jazeera, and several news agencies claimed in recent days that the IDF had dug mass graves in order to "hide" the bodies of Palestinians after entering the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said on Tuesday that he was "horrified" by the reports and called for "independent, effective and transparent investigations." Türk added that "The intentional killing of civilians, detainees and others who are hors de combat [not participating in hostilities] is a war crime."

Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for UN human rights commissioner Volker Turk, claimed that some of the bodies had their hands tied and were "stripped of their clothes."

Due to the analyses finding that the bodies were buried before Israeli forces entered the hospital, it is unclear who bound and stripped the buried individuals or why they did so, as only Palestinians and medical professionals were present at the scene at that point. Israeli soldiers operate in Gaza's Nasser Hospital, February 18, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

On Monday, the GeoConfirmed geolocation account published a thread listing extensive examples of footage and satellite imagery showing that the graves were dug, filled, and covered before the IDF ever stepped foot in the hospital.

GeoConfirmed ISR-PAL Investigation.Palestinians are exhuming bodies from the grounds of the Nasser Medical Complex hospital complex in Khan Younis, Gaza.This is occurring at the same location where mass graves were dug and burial ceremonies had taken place by Palestinians in… pic.twitter.com/4UgFcTEpPn — GeoConfirmed (@GeoConfirmed) April 22, 2024

The account geolocated and dated several videos posted online to figure out when the graves were actually dug.

According to the account, the footage showed Palestinians digging the graves in question between January 25-February 3. The IDF entered the hospital on February 15.

The account added that this doesn't mean that no additional bodies were added to graves after Israeli forces entered the hospital.

IDF opened graves in order to search for hostages

Sky News reported as well on Wednesday that the graves were dug before the IDF entered the complex as Gazans sheltering in the area were unable to reach cemeteries located further away. In January, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said that 150 people were buried on the grounds of the hospital.

Sky News located and verified videos showing the burials, as well as other burials accounting for the mass graves. After the IDF entered the complex, it opened some of the graves, saying it was attempting to determine if Israeli hostages had been buried in them as Hamas held some of the hostages in hospitals around Gaza.

The IDF told Sky News that "the examination was carried out respectfully while maintaining the dignity of the deceased. Bodies examined, which did not belong to Israeli hostages, were returned to their place." Sky News reported that bulldozers used by the IDF caused damage to the grave sites.

Medicine intended for the hostages was found at the hospital in February, although whether the hostages were kept at the hospital or the medicine was stolen by Hamas and never transferred to the hostages, in opposition to commitments made by France and Qatar to Israel, remains unclear.

US 'deeply disturbed' by reports of mass graves at hospital

US officials have been in touch with Israeli counterparts about deeply disturbing reports of mass graves being found in Gaza, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

"Those reports were deeply disturbing," Sullivan said at a news briefing. "We have been in touch at multiple levels with the Israeli government. We want answers. We want to understand exactly what happened."

Reuters contributed to this report.