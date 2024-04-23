IDF denies involvement in Gazans discovering mass grave near Nasser Hospital -report

Gazans find mass grave near Nasser Hospital; IDF denies involvement, citing targeted operation against Hamas terrorists without harm to medical facilities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 23, 2024 18:51
Gazans have reported discovering a mass grave with over 200 bodies on Monday near the Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.

The Qatari-based news outlet Al-Jazeera published a report on the matter claiming that Palestinian civil defense members and paramedics have retrieved "180 bodies buried in this mass grave by the Israeli military."

The IDF has rejected these claims in an official statement in response to the reports saying that they are "baseless and unfounded." 

This is a developing story.

