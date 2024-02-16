Israel finds boxes of medicine intended for Gaza hostages in hospital

Israel has updated families of Gaza hostages on Friday that IDF found boxes with medicine, intended for their loved ones in Hamas captivity, at the Nasser Hospital in the southern Gazan city of Khan Yunis, the IDF confirmed following a Channel 13 report.

The names of hostages were written on the boxes with the medications, which appeared to have never reached the captives. The finding is being examined, the IDF said.

Israeli forces launched a targeted operation within the hospital on Thursday, aiming to apprehend Hamas terrorists and recover the bodies of hostages.

Israelis block a highway in central Israel, calling for the release of all Gaza hostages, on February 15, 2024 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

IDF: We have credible intel hostages' bodies are at Nasser Hospital

In a Thursday briefing, IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari stated, “Sadly, we know that some hostages are no longer alive. We are committed to finding and returning the bodies of those hostages in Gaza.

“We have credible intelligence from a number of sources, including from released hostages, indicating that Hamas held hostages at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis and that there may be bodies of our hostages in the Nasser hospital facility,” Hagari continued.