These are the abductees' relatives who were left behind

An entire country was moved late Saturday by the return of 13 abductees as part of the second portion of Israel's hostage release deal with Hamas, but unfortunately, some of them had to say goodbye to family members who remained captives of the terrorist group.

Adi Shoma, 34, her 8-year-old son Noah, and her 3-year-old daughter Yahel from Ma'ale Tzvia were returned to Israel after 50 days in the captivity of Hamas and were forced to say goodbye to the family's 38-year-old father Tal Shoham in the meantime.

Mia Regev, 21, from Herzliya, who was abducted from the party in Re'im, was hospitalized in Soroka Hospital after being returned to Israel tonight in a complex condition, while her 18-year-old brother Itay, who was at the party with her, remains a prisoner of Hamas.

Mirit Regev, Mia's mother, said this evening: "I am excited and happy that Mia is on her way to us. However, my heart is broken because my son is still [in] Gaza, a prisoner of Hamas. I am going to hug Mia tightly, we will not stop until [all] the abductees return home." Mia Regev was released from Hamas captivity, while her brother remains a hostage. (credit: MAARIV)

Violating the agreement

Similarly, 17-year-old Noam Or and his 14-year-old sister Alma from Kibbutz Be'eri, whose mother Yonat was murdered in the massacre, also returned in the second round of the release of the abductees, while their father Dror and their 18-year-old cousin Liam remained behind.

Shiri Weiss, 53, and her 18-year-old daughter Nega were also kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Be'eri and returned to Israel tonight. The father of the family, Ilan, has been missing since the attack.

Hila Rotem Shoshani, 13, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Be'eri, also returned to Israel, but had to say goodbye to her 54-year-old mother Raya, who was not returned by Hamas tonight.

This is a violation of the agreement by Hamas, which pledged not to separate mothers from their children.