Preparations for floating pier for humanitarian aid continue

In recent weeks, work has begun to accommodate a floating pier in Gaza for humanitarian aid, especially efforts on the layout of the area for receiving the aid in Gaza, the IDF announced Saturday evening. These efforts began with a collaborative workshop involving American partners, who contributed to the initial planning design.

Subsequently, execution was carried out jointly by the Engineering and Construction Division within the Defense Ministry, led by the IDF Southern Command, the engineering array, COGAT, accompanied by logistical coverage of the Technological and Logistics Directorate, and in cooperation with the US Military.

The area of ​​the project covers about 270 square kilometers which are allocated for the operation and the passage of large amounts of goods to the field.

A remote-controlled hydraulic gate system is being built

In addition, a remote-controlled hydraulic gate system is being built, allowing for operational and logistical flexibility. Extensive electrical work is being done to support the facility and to accommodate the arrival of aid, both by land and by sea. Extensive preparations by the IDF and the Defense Ministry to receive the floating pier for humanitarian aid in Gaza continue, April 27, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The floating pier, through which the humanitarian aid will be transferred, is being built by the US and will be connected to the shore.

While in maritime space, the Naval Branch will secure the forces in the humanitarian aid mission, from the stage of the arrival of the naval SDF until the end of the operation.