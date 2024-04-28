Ministers threaten coalition over choice between Rafah op. and hostage deal

Amid reports that Israel was preparing to invade Rafah while also offering to postpone or forgo the operation in exchange for Hamas releasing Israeli hostages kidnapped on October 7, right-wing government ministers threatened to withdraw from the coalition should Israel postpone the Rafah operation.

Meanwhile, center and center-left MKs said the government would lose legitimacy if it did not agree to a hostage deal instead.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, of Otzma Yehudit, repeated on Sunday his earlier statement that such a deal would mean the end of the government. His ally, Finance Minister and Religious Zionism leader, Bezalel Smotrich, said in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday that "agreeing to the Egyptian deal would be a humiliating surrender, handing over victory to Nazis on the backs of hundreds of heroic IDF combat soldiers that have fallen in battle."

Smotrich threatened to withdraw from the government if Prime Minister Netanyahu should agree to a deal.

"If you agree to wave a white flag and cancel the plans to enter Rafah immediately," he stated, "a government under your leadership will have no right to exist." Benny Gantz holds a press conference at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, April 3, 2024

Gantz: Rafah op important, but hostages urgent and far more important

Minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz, who sits alongside Netanyahu in the war cabinet, responded to Smotrich's threat, writing on X, "Entering Rafah is important in the long struggle against Hamas, [but] the return of our hostages, who were abandoned by the October 7 government, is urgent and of far greater importance."

If the security system backs a reasonable deal that would not end the war, and "the ministers who led the government on October 7 prevent it," Gantz said, "the government will not have the right to continue to exist."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid charged that the government must choose between the two right-wing ministers and the good of the State of Israel, writing, "This government has to choose: return the hostages alive, or Ben-Gvir and Smotrich; relations with the Americans, or Ben-Gvir and Smotrich; the Saudi deal, or Ben-Gvir and Smotrich; Israel's security, or Ben-Gvir and Smotrich."

Liberman: It's time for politicians to take a moment and be quiet

Avigdor Liberman of Yisrael Beiteinu, a right-wing party that is not part of the coalition, commented on the back-and-forth between the ministers, saying on Sunday, "I advise all politicians to understand the gravity of this moment, to take a moment and to be quiet.

"All the statements and press conferences serve no one," he added, "except the human monsters of Hamas, who follow every statement religiously. We do not conduct negotiations in the media."