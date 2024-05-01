IDF continue strikes against Hamas, Islamic Jihad in Gaza

The IDF struck ammunition depots, military buildings, rocket launchers, and firing positions belonging to Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement throughout Gaza, the IDF said Wednesday.

Fighter jets and the 99th Division targeted several terrorists who directed indirect fire at Israeli forces in Gaza.

Soldiers eliminate terrorist squads

Additionally, soldiers from the 679th Brigade spotted a terrorist squad that was approaching Israeli forces in central Gaza and directed an airstrike on the squad.

Shortly afterward, the soldiers spotted another squad planting an explosive device in the area and directed another airstrike against that squad.

IDF operates in Gaza. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The soldiers also found stockpiles of weapons, documents, and military equipment in a nearby building while conducting further operations.