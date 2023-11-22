Hamas morale suffers as Israel gains ground in Gaza, fleeing from IDF

Evidence from the battlefield in Gaza reveals that Hamas morale has been dealt a significant blow, causing many terrorists to retreat southward in Gaza, abandoning guns after clashes with IDF soldiers.

Reasons for this decline in morale among Hamas terrorists include the IDF's successful elimination of senior officials, a lack of supplies, and difficulties in carrying out attacks.

Activity of Unit 36 forces in the Zeitoun neighborhood. November 20, 2023 (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Field officers report that after the IDF successfully targeted Hamas brigade, battalion, and company commanders, the terrorist group's armed wing struggled to execute attacks against Israeli forces infiltrating terrorist strongholds. The IDF's control in northern Gaza and Gaza City, with established defensive fortifications, outposts, and supply sites, aims to hinder rocket refueling and road construction in Palestinian territory.

Reports also mention the IDF installing mezuzahs in Gazan houses temporarily seized for operational purposes.

Why is the IDF delaying its offensive into southern Gaza?

Despite capturing the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza, pockets of resistance persist. Most Hamas terrorists are concentrated in southern Gaza, particularly in Khan Yunis and Rafah.

Some have criticized the IDF over the delayed ground offensive in southern Gaza, deemed detrimental to the IDF's war goals. Weather and pockets of resistance in central and northern Gaza are factors, but also playing a role is ironing out plans to free hostages held in Gaza. Sources have emphasized the need to continue the southern offensive despite plans for a possible hostage release deal.