Recognition of Palestine is ‘whitewashing Europe’s crimes,’ local pro-Palestine groups say

While Israel strongly denounced the decision of several European countries to recognize the State of Palestine as a reward for terrorism, local pro-Palestinian in Spain, Ireland and Norway rejected these declarations as unsatisfactory, some even regarding them as whitewashing of ‘European complacency’ with Israeli ‘crimes.’

In Spain, the official accounts of the student encampments in Madrid and Barcelona rejected the Spanish government’s official recognition as a form of ‘whitewashing,’ adding: “The recognition of the Palestinian State whitewashes European [Nations] while they continue to sell weapons to those who are massacring [the Palestinians].” The group also demanded “a complete severance of relations with Israel.” And vowed to “continue fighting until the end of Zionist colonialism.”

Al-Yudur, a group affiliated with PFLP front Samidoun, shared a thread claiming that “This symbolic recognition is important, but it is insufficient, especially in the current context of Gaza. Palestine needs more than a gesture,” adding “The breaking of cultural, academic, economic relations... of our government with Israel would be a much more useful first step because we know that it does work (because it worked in South African apartheid) and that the Palestinians and the solidarity movements do ask for it.”

Ana Sánchez, a speaker from another Spanish group named Solidarity Network Against the Occupation of Palestine (RESCOP) was also unimpressed by the Spanish government’s declaration. In an interview with Canal Red, Sánchez added: “we would have loved to wake up to the news that our government has cut its ties with a genocidal, apartheid and colonial regime… the recognition of a state does not imply the solution to all the decades long systemic infringements of the Palestinian people’s rights.” Sánchez also denounced the fact that Spain will continue to hold diplomatic, economic and cultural relations, and even sell arms, “to those who oppress the state which we just recognized,” likening the declaration to a “wet piece of paper.”

'End EU-Israel agreement'

Irish and Norwegian groups also showed some doubt vis-à-vis the recent announcements made by their governments. The Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC), one of the leading pro-Palestinian organization in the Republic of Ireland, did not refer at all to the decision to recognize Palestine directly, but rather issued a tweet reading: “The Irish government should now sanction apartheid Israel for its crimes against the Palestinian people. End all trade with Israel. Enact the Occupied Territories Bill and Divestment Bill. End US military use of Shannon. Call for an end to the EU-Israel Agreement.”

Earlier today, IPSC also referred sarcastically to the Israeli MFA decision to expel the ambassadors of the recognizing state, adding: “Well now, we've been calling for the expulsion of the Apartheid Ambassador but we didn't think they'd do it themselves.” Palestinians rallying for statehood in Hebron GAL (credit: REUTERS/Ammar Awad)

In Norway, the Palestine Committee, a group established as early as 1969, congratulated the government on the decision, adding “This is a matter we have worked on for a long time and an important signal to Israel that Norway does not accept the occupation of the West Bank or the intention that Gaza be emptied of Palestinians in order to expand the state of Israel.”

However, the group also added “Clear political signals are important, but recognition of the State of Palestine must be followed up with concrete measures that can end the Israeli occupation and contribute to the realization of an independent Palestinian state.” These include, according to the Committee’s spokesperson Line Khatib, stopping financial support for “Israel’s colonization” through divestment from Israeli companies.

Finally, regarding the premises of a two state solution, the Committee added: “The Palestine Committee believes that, through elections, the Palestinians themselves must decide on their own future, whether a two-state solution or a state with equal rights for all between the river and the sea should form the basis for lasting peace. A just peace solution must include the right of return for all displaced Palestinian refugees.”

Interestingly, the Facebook page belonging to the Palestinian Community in Norway, did not react to the decision in any way so far.