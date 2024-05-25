IDF opens investigation into videos of soldiers burning books, including Quran, on social media

The IDF announced on Friday that it was opening an investigation into clips circulating on social media of soldiers stationed in Al-Aqsa University burning books, including in one clip, a Quran.

Over the past week, several clips have begun circulating on social media showing IDF troops, based in Al-Aqsa University in Gaza City, burning books, one of which is claimed to be a Quran.

The IDF responded on Friday, saying that it had ordered the Military Police to open an investigation into the clips.

The IDF told Israeli media, "This is a serious incident that is inconsistent with the IDF's values and orders. The investigating military police have launched an investigation into the incident, at the end of which the findings will be submitted to the military prosecutor's office for examination."

Regarding the possible burning of the Quran, the IDF issued a statement saying, "The behavior of the soldier in the video is not consistent with the IDF's values. The IDF respects all religions and categorically condemns such behavior." The IDF also confirmed that this incident had been referred to the military police for investigation.

The soldiers in the clips have been identified by Israeli media as reservists who were involved in raids into the Gaza Strip.

Opening an investigation

The IDF issued standing orders against soldiers sharing pictures taken while in Gaza at the beginning of the war, to prevent accidental security leaks.

The opening of an investigation is an unusual occurrence as Israeli media have reported that orders "from the top" were issued to hold off on investigations that could lead to external responses and instead should focus on "internal" responses, which is most likely a reprimand or suspension.

The same report mentions that the investigation of this incident has reached the most senior levels of the IDF, with a strong focus on identifying the soldiers seen in the clips.

Palestinian social media reacted harshly to the clips, with many saying that this was not an isolated incident. Others said that this was the result of Israel refusing to punish settler attacks in the West Bank.