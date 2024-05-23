Jerusalem Post
IDF opens investigation after video shows soldier burning Quran - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF's Military Police have opened an investigation after a video was published online showing a soldier throwing a Quran into a fire in Gaza, according to Army Radio.

"The soldier's behavior is not in line with the IDF's values. The IDF respects all religions and condemns such behavior," said the IDF to Army Radio.

