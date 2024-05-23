IDF opens investigation after video shows soldier burning Quran - report

The IDF's Military Police have opened an investigation after a video was published online showing a soldier throwing a Quran into a fire in Gaza, according to Army Radio.

לוחם בעזה תיעד את עצמו משליך ספר קוראן אל האש; צה"ל בתגובה: "התנהגות החייל אינה עולה בקנה אחד עם ערכי צה"ל. צה"ל מכבד את כל הדתות ומגנה התנהגות שכזו, בגין האירוע נפתחה חקירת מצ"ח"@Doron_Kadosh pic.twitter.com/mIH9B84hQf — גלצ (@GLZRadio) May 22, 2024

"The soldier's behavior is not in line with the IDF's values. The IDF respects all religions and condemns such behavior," said the IDF to Army Radio.