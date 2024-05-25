Irish officials complain after ambassador shown footage of October 7

The Irish deputy premier complained that Israel’s reprimand of the Irish ambassador over Ireland’s decision to recognize Palestinian statehood was “completely unacceptable,” the Evening Standard reported on Saturday.

Ambassador Sonya McGuinness was reprimanded by Israel’s Foreign Ministry after Ireland made the decision to recognize Palestinian statehood formally, and, as proceedings began, she was shown footage of Hamas’s October 7 attack.

Irish Deputy Premier Micheal Martin complained on Friday, “I find that totally unacceptable and no way to treat diplomats, and is outside the norm by which diplomats are treated in any country.”

Martin continued, “Diplomatic channels are very important in terms of maintaining contact with people explaining governments’ respective positions.

“Sonya McGuinness is an outstanding ambassador, and we have consistently condemned the Hamas attack on October 7.” Israeli President Isaac Herzog is seen receiving the new Irish ambassador, at the President's Residence, on September 19, 2023. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Martin expressed particular issue with McGuinness being shown the footage in front of members of Israeli media, adding that it was something they had not “witnessed before in other countries or jurisdictions.”

“Most people would accept internationally that that’s not within the parameters of acceptable norms in terms of how people engage with diplomats,” he complained. “I will communicate directly to, in writing if necessary, to the Israeli foreign minister because our speeches on recognition of Palestine were balanced.

“In terms of my own contribution, it was very clear in terms of our rejection of any mono-ethnic approach to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.”

Katz condemns Ireland, Spain and Norway

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz charged that Ireland, alongside Spain and Norway, had “rewarded terrorism” after they recognized Palestinian statehood.

Ireland, if your goal was to reward terrorism by declaring support for a Palestinian state, you’ve achieved it.@SimonHarrisTD, Hamas thanks you for your service. pic.twitter.com/mgz7ZGtnCi — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) May 23, 2024

Katz said ambassadors from the three countries were shown the footage as part of a “severe demarche.”