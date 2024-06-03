War on Hamas may take two more years, Chikli tells 'Post' in New York

Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli revealed on Sunday that the war with Hamas may take at least two more years to reach a satisfactory conclusion.

In an interview during the Gala event of The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York, Chikli emphasized the challenges faced by Israel in reducing Hamas' military capabilities and the need for sustained efforts similar to those following Operation Defensive Shield.

The security situation in Gaza

In an interview with Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein, Chikli acknowledged that progress has weakened Hamas' capabilities but stressed that more work is needed.

"Military personnel, terrorists, many of their leaders, I don't think it's enough, but I don't think that they are in a good situation. When you also check their capability to fire missiles at Sderot, Ashkelon, or any other place, it's getting down and down and down," Chikli stated.

He projected that it would take another two years of reduced conflict to reach the desired level of security.

Antisemitism in the US

Shifting the focus to the rise of antisemitism in the US, Chikli drew parallels between the situation in Gaza and the need for vigilance in the US. He noted that despite the increase in antisemitic incidents, the majority of Americans continue to support Israel. He highlighted a poll indicating that 72% of Americans supported a ground operation in Rafah.

Chikli outlined his ministry's multifaceted approach to combating antisemitism. "First of all, the main mission is to support the communities in terms of security, monitor antisemitism, and investigate these organizations such as SJP (Students for Justice in Palestine)," he explained. The ministry is also focused on tracing funding sources for these organizations, which often receive significant contributions from charities and states like Qatar.

In addition, the ministry supports local organizations and campus groups such as Hillel, Olami, and Chabad. Chikli mentioned the importance of delegations, such as those of the families of hostages and victims from October 7, in raising awareness and garnering support.

Looking forward

Chikli stressed the importance of continued vigilance and support for Jewish communities worldwide. His ministry is dedicated to ensuring their safety and security while also fostering a deeper connection to their heritage and the State of Israel.