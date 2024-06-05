Hostage deal still on the table, US says as officials Burns, McGurk visit region

The White House insisted that the hostage deal was still on the table as CIA Director William Burns was in Doha and special envoy Brett McGurk visited Cairo to advance the issue.

“Yes, it is still a live proposal,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC’s Today Program on Wednesday from Paris, where US President Joe Biden is visiting for the 80th D-Day Anniversary celebrations.

He confirmed what the US has said from the first time that Biden unveiled the three-phase plan on Friday, that this is an Israeli proposal.

“The Israeli government has reconfirmed repeatedly, as recently as today, that this proposal is still on the table, and now it's up to Hamas to accept it,” Sullivan said.

US intensifies diplomacy and talks surrounding deal

The United States has intensified its diplomacy around the deal, successfully pressing the EU, the G7, and Arab states to issue statements showing their support for the agreement that would pause the fighting and see the return of the remaining 124 hostages. Family members, friends, and supporters o the hostages being held captive in Gaza march on the outskirts of Tel Aviv on their way to Jerusalem on November 15. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

“The whole world should call on Hamas to accept” the proposal, Sullivan said.

“The G7 countries just put out a statement yesterday calling on Hamas to come to the table,” he noted. To Hamas, Sullivan had a few simple statements. “Do the deal. Get the ceasefire. Get the hostages home,” Sullivan said, adding that this is what “President Biden is focused on.”

Sullivan dismissed the impact of the intense debate in Israel over the proposal, which the US has said was received from Israel in writing. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that the proposal would allow the IDF to complete its military campaign to destroy Hamas. The proposal, as described to the public, leaves that issue to the second phase, allowing for female, elderly, and ill hostages to be freed in the first one.

Hamas on Tuesday clarified that it would only move forward with the deal if Israel agreed in advance to a permanent ceasefire.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said on Wednesday that his group would deal “seriously and positively' with any cease-fire agreement that is based on the total halt of war, complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and an Israeli hostages-Palestinian prisoners swap deal.”

In Doha met with Qatar's Prime Minister and in Cairo, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group said a delegation led by its leader Ziad al-Nakhala arrived in Cairo for talks with Egyptian mediators on ways to "end the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip and efforts to send aid.”

Speaking with reporters on his way to Paris, Sullivan said that the Biden administration would not be deterred in its pursuit of a deal based on this proposal based on statements made by Hamas.

“We will regard a formal response as one that gets conveyed to the Qataris, who were the ones who transmitted the proposal from the Israeli negotiators to Hamas,” Sullivan said.

“Hamas may choose that they think it's just better to let the war and the suffering and the violence continue. “That wouldn't be terribly out of character for a vicious and brutal terrorist group. But what we hope they will do in the end, is see that the best pathway to an end to this war, the return of all the hostages, a surge of humanitarian assistance, is to accept this proposal,” Sullivan stated.

As Israel and the US waited for a formal Hamas response, the IDF continued its military campaign in Rafah to destroy the terror group.

The IDF said jets were hitting Hamas militant targets in central Gaza while ground forces were operating "in a focused manner with guidance from intelligence" in the area of Al-Bureij - one of Gaza's long-established refugee settlements.

"The forces of the 98th Division began a precise campaign in the areas of East Bureij and East Deir al-Balah, above and below ground at the same time," an Israeli military statement said.

Residents said Israeli forces had sent tanks into Bureij and planes and tanks pounded the nearby settlements of Al-Maghazi and Al-Nuseirat as well as Deir Al-Balah city, where tanks have not invaded.