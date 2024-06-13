University students strike for hostages across Israel

Students from dozens of colleges and universities went on strike across the country Thursday to mark 250 days of captivity for Israelis held hostage by Hamas, and to call for the hostage deal currently in discussion to be approved.

The strike, which was accompanied by protest installations and protests, was organized by the National Union of Israeli Students in coordination with the organization of young family members of hostages.

Family members also gathered on campuses to share about their family in captivity. Roni Elbag, sister of observer Liri Elbag, whose abduction was captured on a video that was made public last month, spoke at Reichman University, where she is a student.

"We have not forgotten them"

"The last thing Liri said to the hostages [with her] who were freed was 'don't forget us.' I want us to prove to Liri that we have not forgotten her, that the state and citizens are doing everything to bring her home. That we are not giving up on 120 hostages."

Some universities supported the strike by relaxing attendance policies to accommodate striking students. "The University management decided to adopt a policy of inclusion on this day. All classes will take place as planned, but no mandatory attendance policy will be enforced," the student union told Hebrew University students. Liri Albag (credit: Courtesy)

The strike in Jerusalem concluded with a march from Hebrew University's Givat Ram campus to the Knesset, where students called for a hostage deal.

Also on Thursday, Highway 4 was blocked by protesters from the "Enough!" organization who set tires alight to block the road, calling for elections now.