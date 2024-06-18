Christian leader dedicates award to memory of slain Israeli soldier

Bishop Robert Stearns of Eagles’ Wings Ministries has been named the 2024 recipient of the Jerusalem Award. During a visit to the Friends of Zion Heritage Center and Museum (FOZ) in Jerusalem, Stearns dedicated the award to the memory of Arnon Zmora, an Israeli soldier who succumbed to wounds sustained during the rescue operation of four Israeli hostages.

The award was presented to Stearns by the CEO of Friends of Zion Museum, Daniel Voiczek, in recognition of his ceaseless efforts to strengthen understanding and amity between Israel and the Christian community. “For the past 30 years, Bishop Stearns has become a vital bridge in the global Jewish-Christian conversation. He teaches Christians the importance of the Jewish roots of their faith, the necessity of combating anti-Semitism, and the profound need for Christians to stand with the Jewish people and the State of Israel,” said Voiczek. He commended Stearns and the delegation of pastors, saying, “We all need to be brave and stand with the truth, saying, ‘Here am I’ as you dear pastors are doing. Continue to stand firm in the current war of good versus evil and say loudly: We stand with Israel.”

The Jerusalem Award

The Jerusalem Award is reserved for Christian leaders who have a special bond with Jerusalem. In his acceptance speech, Stearns remarked, “I am honored to receive this prestigious award and to join the story of Christian Friends of Zion. I will cherish and treasure this award, and I dedicate it to the memory of our hero, Arnon Zmora, z”l. Zmora is the soldier who passed away from wounds suffered in the rescue operation of the four Israeli hostages. All Israel is rejoicing at the rescue of the four hostages, even as we pray for the freedom of those still in captivity. But as Israel rejoices, the Zmora family weeps. I dedicate this award to the honor of Arnon Zmora.”

CEO of Friends of Zion Museum Mr Daniel Voiczek presented Stearns with the prestigious Jerusalem Award 18 june 2024. (credit: Courtesy of FOZ)

Stearns continued, “My prayer is that we would walk in the spirit of Mike Evans who started Friends of Zion, saying, ‘Hineni - Here am I.’ I dream of the day when there are thousands upon thousands of Christian leaders worldwide who will form a functional wall of support and strength to the Jewish people, saying, ‘We will not be silent!’ That they will say as Ruth to Naomi, ‘Where you go we will go, where you lodge we will lodge. Your people will be our people. Your God will be our God.’”

Stearns also elaborated on the purpose of the delegation, saying, “One of our core strategic missions is to identify emerging Evangelical pastors and provide them a memorable experience in the Holy Land, where they engage directly with the Jewish people, immersing themselves in their stories first-hand rather than as mere headlines. It combats the media myths and misconceptions.”

Mike Evans, founder of Friends of Zion, praised Stearns: “Robert Stearns is the founder of Eagles’ Wings, a pro-Israel organization that has greatly blessed the State of Israel. He is one of the top Evangelical leaders in America supporting the State of Israel. It’s my honor to award you, Robert, as the founder of the Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem, as well as for your efforts over the years building bridges of solidarity and friendship between Christians and Israel, bringing tens of thousands of believers to the Holy Land.”