Lebanese man suspected of spying for Israel after he filmed the moment of an IDF attack

A Lebanese civilian got into trouble on Wednesday due to a recording of an IDF attack in Lebanon and was forced to turn himself into the intelligence services, according to Lebanese media.

The reason for this individual to turn himself in was because he had filmed the target of the Israeli strike before it was attacked, and so, therefore, the moment of the bombing had been recorded. This had reportedly caused users on social media to speculate that he knew in advance of the planned attack and thus accused him of being a spy for Israel.

بعد تداول معلومات عن توقيف مخابرات الجيش اللّبناني لمصوّر فيديو لحظة حصول الغارة على أحد بساتين بلدة البرغلية، أكّدت معلومات أنّ الشخص المصوّر سلّم نفسه لمخابرات الجيش وأظهر تسجيلًا يوضّح حصول غارة مسيّرة قبل الغارة الحربيّة بدقائق، وأنّه كان يقوم بتوثيق الغارة المسيّرة لحظة حصول… pic.twitter.com/dN0RSah3Gq — Lebanos (@lebanosnews) June 19, 2024

The man provided intelligence services with longer documentation of the attack, where, according to reports in Lebanon, there was drone activity in the area, which was what initially caught his attention, and was thus urged to start filming. The massive attack caught on camera was completely by accident, according to his testimony.

Incident comes after more IDF strikes in Lebanon

This report came hours after IAF fighter jets attacked a military structure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area of Tsur and more infrastructure in the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon.

In addition, it was reported that Israel successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target from Lebanese airspace on Wednesday morning - which did not cross into Israel. View of a large fire caused from rockets fired from Lebanon, in the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona, June 3, 2024 (credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

The IDF also stated, following rocket sirens that were activated in the Kiryat Shmona area, that about 15 launches from Lebanese territory were detected, some of which were successfully intercepted by the air defense fighters. There were no casualties from the attack. The IDF then attacked the sources of the shooting with artillery.