'Israel released a murderer': Hostages families, politicians respond to Abu Salmiya's release

Following the release of Shifa Hospital chief Muhammad Abu Salmiya on Monday morning, Israeli politicians and hostage family members were quick to voice their frustration.

The hostage families from the Tikvah Forum responded to the release of the Shifa Hospital chief.

"While our loved ones have been held captive by Hamas for many months, Israel released a murderer, Hamas assistant, the director of Shifa Hospital," the Tikva Forum response stated. "He is the one under whose management the hospital became a home for terrorists. He is the one who hid Hamas terrorist nests, including weapons and bunkers, where Israeli hostages were also murdered under his eyes. The decision to release him is a sign of moral disgrace, illustrates the preservation of the "conceptzia" from before Simchat Torah, and spits in the face of the hostages' families."

Politicians respond to the decision

Across the political spectrum, many figures have commented on the decision as well.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office stated in response, "The decision came following discussions at the High Court regarding petitions against detaining prisoners at the Sde Teiman detention facility. The identity of the released prisoners is determined independently by the security officials based on their professional considerations. The Prime Minister ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter."

The defense minister's office stated in response, "The procedure for incarcerating security prisoners and their release is under the Shin Bet and the Shin Bet and is not subject to the approval of the defense minister."

Chairman of Yisrael Beytenu Avigdor Liberman said, "We came to find out that the director of the Shifa Hospital is not a doctor; he is a doctor Mengele. The decision to release him is an abandonment of morals, security, and ethics."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also commented on the move, stating, "Releasing the director of Shifa Hospital in Gaza along with dozens of other terrorists is a security breach. It's time for the prime minister to stop Gallant and the head of the Shin Bet from conducting an independent policy contrary to the position of the cabinet and the government."

In parallel, Ben-Gvir wrote in the government group: "It's time to send the head of the Shin Bet home. He does what he wants."

National Missions Minister Orit Strock noted, "It would be unthinkable to carry out such a move without a government meeting. I am seriously asking, by what authority."

Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli demanded clarifications from Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

"Why is this man in whose hospital our hostages were murdered in and from which Hamas headquarters were operating liberated?"

Opposition leader Yair Lapid also commented on the decision.

“The publication this morning and the chaos in the government regarding the release of the director of the Shifa Hospital is a direct continuation of the lawlessness and dysfunctionality of the Israeli government that leads to damage to the security of Israeli citizens,” Lapid stated.

"The defense minister did not know, the national security minister was not involved, an exchange of accusations. Everything is leaked. This is what value and functional disintegration looks like," Lapid added.

MK Benny Gantz stated following the release, “Whoever made the decision has no consideration and must be fired today. The government who releases those who gave cover to the October 7 murderers and helped hide the hostages made an operational and moral error and is not suitable to manage our existential war and must go home.