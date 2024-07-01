IDF engages terrorists in Shejaia as air force eliminates 20 more from above

IDF troops of the 98th Division operated in the area of Shejaia in the Gaza Strip and eliminated numerous terrorists in close-quarters combat, the military said on Monday.

In addition, troops carried out raids in which they found many weapons.

The military also noted that the Israel Air Force (IAF) struck many targets, eliminating about 20 terrorists and demolishing manufacturing facilities and warehouses.

Nahal troops operate in Rafah

In Rafah, forces of the Nahal Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, identified a terrorist who launched an anti-tank missile towards them. He was subsequently struck by an IAF aircraft. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 1, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF added that on Sunday, in central Gaza, troops of the 99th Division identified a terrorist who had carried out a launch towards them.

He, too, was eliminated by an IAF aircraft, the IDF noted. No injuries were reported among the forces during the incident.