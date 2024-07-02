IDF issues evacuation orders, strikes Khan Yunis after Hamas rocket barrage

After Hamas successfully launched approximately 20 rockets from Khan Yunis, the IDF issued that evening a new evacuation order for eastern neighborhoods of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, instructing residents and displaced persons to head toward the designated “humanitarian zone.”

Hamas had previously not launched a barrage such as it had on Monday for several months.

Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman, posted the warning for Al-Qarara, Bani Suhaila, the Abasan neighborhoods, the town of Khuza’a, and several other areas in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

#عاجل الى كل السكان والنازحين المتواجدين في مناطق القرارة واحيائها، بني سهيلا واحيائها، بما في ذلك احياء معن، قيزان النجار، القرين، جورت اللوت، المنارة والسلام، عبسان الجديدة واحيائها، عبسان الكبيرة واحيائها، بلدية الخزاعة واحيائها، بلدية الفخاري واحيائها، المناطق الاقليمية،… pic.twitter.com/fBRzjxF3Wq — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 1, 2024

The following day, the IDF reported that, in response to the attack, the military had struck overnight the area from which the rockets had been launched.

Among the targets hit were a weapons storage facility, operational centers, as well as other terror structures.

Human shields

Following IDF policies, before the strike, the IDF took preventive measures to mitigate harm to uninvolved civilians, enabling civilians to evacuate from the area on time, the military said.

"The Hamas terrorist organization continues to systematically violate international law while using civilian infrastructure and the civilian population as human shields for its terrorist activities against Israel," the IDF added.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.