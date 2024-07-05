Killed in two minutes: IDF eliminates terrorists, continues Gaza activity

An Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft struck and eliminated a terrorist on Thursday instantly after he launched projectiles toward Israel and has also continued carrying out further operations throughout Gaza, the IDF said on Friday morning.

Only two minutes had passed after the terrorist launched projectiles towards Kibbutz Nahal Oz before he was killed, the IDF said.

The IDF has continued operational activity in the areas of Shejaiya, Rafah, and the central Gaza Strip.

In the area of Shejaiya since Thursday, a number of terrorists were eliminated after firing at IDF troops in the area. In addition, the soldiers eliminated dozens of armed terrorists in close-quarters encounters using tank fire. IDF operating in the Gaza Strip on June 4, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Approximately 100 terrorists have been killed since the start of the IDF's operational activity in Shejaiya, and over a hundred terrorist infrastructure sites have been dismantled.

Large amounts of weapons were discovered at the sites. Weapons located by the IDF in Gaza, July 5, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Attacks in Rafah and Central Gaza

In the area of Rafah, the IDF has continued targeting intelligence-based operational activity and has killed dozens of terrorists and dismantled many booby-trapped structures over the past day.

During the same period of time, the IDF also eliminated terrorists located in Central Gaza, including an armed terrorist who attempted to attack the troops.

"IAF fighter jets have struck over 50 terror targets in the Gaza Strip in the past day, including booby-trapped structures, armed terrorist cells, and launch posts," the IDF said.