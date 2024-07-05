Footage shows: Hamas terrorists beat hungry Gazans for 'stealing' aid

Members of the Hamas terrorist organization beat Gazans near a humanitarian aid site after claiming they stole food from an aid warehouse, according to a post on X, formally known as Twitter, by IDF Arabic Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee.

The post contained graphic footage showing Hamas terrorists violently beating Gazan civilians and spray painting the word "thief" on one of their backs.

The terrorists can be seen wearing masks that cover their faces as they hit the tied-up and blindfolded civilians with sticks. The civilians can be heard yelling in pain.

هل تعرفون من هؤلاء الملثمين؟ ومن هم ضحاياهم؟ هل تعرفون لماذا كتبوا كلمة #حرامي على ظهر ضحاياهم؟ الوحوش البشرية الملثمة التي تنهار بالضرب على الضحايا هم : عناصر من #حماس الضحايا هم شباب من سكان #غزة الأبرياء،تهمة #حرامي تعود لأنهم جياع وحاولوا _وفق الاعتقاد_ أخذ قسم من… pic.twitter.com/QFbFYhIahM — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 5, 2024

In the post, Adraee slammed Hamas's actions and wrote, "Do you know who these masked people are? Who are their victims? The masked human monsters are part of Hamas, and the victims are innocent young men."

Adraee explained that the men tried to take back the aid that was stolen from them by Hamas and did so because "they were hungry." A Hamas terrorist stands in front of a picture of the group's top leader Ismail Haniyeh during his visit at Ain el Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Sidon, Lebanon September 6, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

Gazan civilians subject to terrorism

"This is Hamas, and this is the treatment of the people of Gaza, which [the terrorist organization] occupies. It only cares about its interests and the Iranian money it earns at the expense of these poor Gazans who have been subject to its terrorism for years," Adree continued.

"[Hamas] are thieves of humanity; they are the true thieves and corrupt. They are destined to disappear because the truth is shown, and terrorists are inevitably fleeting," he concluded.