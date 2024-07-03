Two wounded in terror attack in northern Israel, one in critical condition

A terror attack occurred at a shopping center in the city of Karmiel in Israel's North on Wednesday afternoon, Magen David Adom (MDA) said.

Two wounded in terror attack

Two people were wounded as a result of a stabbing attack. One individual in his 20s was unconscious and in critical condition, MDA noted, adding that medics preformed CPR on him. Magen David Adom paramedics at the scene in Karmiel. July 3, 2024. (credit: MDA)

An additional individual in his 20s sustained serious wounds. Both were transferred to the the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

The Police said the terrorist had been killed.

The police further stated that forces were at the scene and had begun collecting findings, operating to determine the terrorist's identity and eliminating possibilities that that the terrorist had received assistance.

MDA paramedic Ran Moskowitz recounted what he saw upon arrival at the scene. "When I arrived at the shopping mall I was sent to the second floor. I saw two casualties, males in their 20s, lying close to the stalls with penetrating wounds, one was unconscious. We placed them in the MICU while providing medical treatment, with one in critical condition and the other conscious and in serious condition."

United Hatzalah paramedic Arik Barel further stated, "I quickly arrived at the scene on my ambucycle and we performed CPR on a young man in his 20s. We also provided medical assistance to another man in his 20s who sustained moderate to serious injuries. Both were transported to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya."

This is a developing story.