Keir Starmer’s gov’t expected to drop Netanyahu’s ICC challenge - report

The United Kingdom’s new Labour government is expected to drop its bid to delay the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials, the Guardian reported on Monday.

The ICC has pursued warrants against Israeli leadership after allegations that Israel committed war crimes in Gaza as it continues to pursue the release of hostages abducted on Oct.7 and the destruction of the Hamas terrorist group.

Labour officials, according to the report, briefed their fellow party members on the belief that the ICC had jurisdiction over Gaza - despite the previous government disputing the ICC’s jurisdiction over Israeli nationals.

The UK has until Friday to submit a fall claim, but the Guardian reported it was unlikely to go ahead with the filing. BRITAIN’S PRIME MINISTER Sir Keir Starmer chairs the first meeting of his cabinet at 10 Downing Street on Saturday. (credit: Chris Eades/Reuters)

PM Keir Starmer's take on Gaza, Palestinian statehood

Keir Starmer, Britain’s newly elected prime minister, reportedly told Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas that he supported Palestinian statehood and about the “ongoing suffering and devastating loss of life” in Gaza.

Starmer, in conversation with Netanyahu, also stressed the need for a “clear and urgent” ceasefire. “He added that it was also important to ensure the long-term conditions for a two-state solution were in place, including ensuring the Palestinian Authority had the financial means to operate effectively,” a readout of the call said.