IDF soldiers kill RPG-armed Hamas terrorists at close range in Rafah operations

Israel's naval forces continue to provide support to ground forces, the IDF said, and have attacked terrorist infrastructure in southern Gaza.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers from Division 162 operate in Rafah, Gaza Strip, July 15, 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF soldiers have killed numerous Hamas terrorists in continued operations throughout the Gaza Strip, including RPG-armed terrorists in close combat in Rafah, the IDF announced on Monday.

Soldiers from Division 162 eliminated armed terrorists in close combat, while fighters from Brigade 8 killed a terrorist who was planting explosives in central Gaza.

Over the past day, the Nahal reconnaissance unit eliminated a group of RPG-armed terrorists, and Air Force fighter jets struck dozens of terrorist targets, as well as terrorists who were identified as observing IDF forces and posing a threat.

Overground and underground 

The Israeli Navy provided support to ground forces, as well as attacked terrorist infrastructure in southern Gaza.

Over the weekend, the IAF struck a paraglider storage facility in Rafah, which had held paragliders used during the Hamas's rampage on October 7. Troops also destroyed underground tunnel shafts in the city.



