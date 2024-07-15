IDF soldiers kill RPG-armed Hamas terrorists at close range in Rafah operations

IDF soldiers have killed numerous Hamas terrorists in continued operations throughout the Gaza Strip, including RPG-armed terrorists in close combat in Rafah, the IDF announced on Monday.

Soldiers from Division 162 eliminated armed terrorists in close combat, while fighters from Brigade 8 killed a terrorist who was planting explosives in central Gaza.

Over the past day, the Nahal reconnaissance unit eliminated a group of RPG-armed terrorists, and Air Force fighter jets struck dozens of terrorist targets, as well as terrorists who were identified as observing IDF forces and posing a threat. IDF soldiers operate in Rafah, Gaza Strip, July 15, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Overground and underground

The Israeli Navy provided support to ground forces, as well as attacked terrorist infrastructure in southern Gaza.

Over the weekend, the IAF struck a paraglider storage facility in Rafah, which had held paragliders used during the Hamas's rampage on October 7. Troops also destroyed underground tunnel shafts in the city.