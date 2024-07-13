Israel strikes Hamas paraglider facility, pushes further into Rafah

An Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft struck a paraglider storage facility in Rafah, the IDF stated on Saturday morning.

According to the military, the facility was used by Hamas's Aerial Defense Unit in Rafah and had held paragliders used during the terror organization's rampage through southern Israel on October 7 of last year.

In other operational activities in the southern Gazan city over the previous day, Israeli troops worked to destroy numerous subterranean tunnel shafts and killed a number of terrorists, the IDF added.

In one incident, three terrorists, operating next to a tunnel shaft, fired at troops in the area, the military continued. In response, Israeli forces on the ground directed an IAF strike on the terror cell.

Additionally, Israeli troops, along with IAF aircraft, reportedly killed several terrorists in Gaza City over the past day.

Paragliders on October 7

Hamas used motorized paragliders during its cross-border massacres that sparked the ongoing Israel-Hamas War, now in its tenth month. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 13, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Images of paragliders have become a motif, shared online and in other places, by supporters of Hamas since the start of the war.

Earlier this week, during operational activities in Rafah, the IDF reported that the 162nd Division killed several terrorists, located weapons, and demolished underground terror infrastructure.