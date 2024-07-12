IAF strike kills Ayman Showadeh, Hamas's Shejaia Battalion deputy commander

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 12, 2024 17:47
Hamas's Shejaia Battalion deputy commander, Ayman Showadeh (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
Hamas's Shejaia Battalion deputy commander, Ayman Showadeh
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

An Israel Air Force strike killed Hamas's Shejaia Battalion deputy commander, Ayman Showadeh, the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced on Friday.

The IDF and Shin Bet noted that Showadeh had been involved in orchestrating Hamas's massacres in southern Israel on October 7 of last year.

The Hamas leader was reportedly also a major figure in the terror organization's Operations Headquarters.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas War, Showadeh has participated in the Shejaiya Battalion's combat activities and directed many assaults on Israeli troops. 

This is a developing story.



