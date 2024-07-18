IDF intel. releases recordings of Gazans praising Deif’s killing, wishing Sinwar's death- breaking

The IDF on Thursday night released multiple recordings obtained by IDF intelligence of Gazans praising Israel’s assassination strike on Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif.

The Gazans on the recordings also express hope that the IDF will kill Gaza Chief Yahya Sinwar in the near future, which will then hopefully bring an end to the war.

IDF Spokesperson for Arabic Media Avichay Adraee published the recordings on X, saying these are, "The authentic voices from Gaza testify to the feelings that the residents of the Strip have towards Hamas’ leaders and their hope that they will all be eliminated so that the war will end."

The transcript of one recording reads:

Palestinian 1: They have assassinated Deif.

Palestinian 2: God willing they will also kill Sinwar. What will I do with them? Congratulations to them!

Palestinian 1: God willing, god willing, I wish.

Palestinian 2: If only we can finally rest, its enough already.

The transcript of the second call reads:

Palestinian 3: They have assassinated Mohammed Deif.

Palestinian 4: (Repeating to a third person/Palestinian 5) – They have assassinated Mohammed Deif. (Then turning back to Palestinian 3) Is it true?

Palestinian 3: Yes.

Palestinian 4: Things will be good. I wish, and then the war will end.

(Then there is a discussion to avoid going to the beach which might be unsafe).

Palestinian 4: Soon this should happen to Sinwar, god-willing. A before and after photo of the area in Gaza where Mohammad Deif was reportedly hiding, June 13, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Although the recordings do not prove Deif’s death, as they are not from high level Hamas officials, they do show the spirit of some Gazans who have lost patience with Sinwar’s decision to prolong the war to try to keep Hamas in power.

They also reflect the common belief in Gaza that Deif is in fact dead, the primary view of IDF intelligence, though no Israeli official wants to say that he is definitely dead since Hamas has not confirmed it and since no body was recovered.