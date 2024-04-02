EU, UN UK condemn IDF airstrike that killed 7 World Central Kitchen aid workers

The European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United Nations all condemned the IDF airstrike that killed seven aid workers from celebrity chef Jose Andres’s World Central Kitchen in central Gaza early Tuesday morning.

“I condemn the attack and urge an investigation,” EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell wrote in a post on X.

“Despite all the demands to protect civilians and humanitarian workers, we see new innocent casualties,” he stated.

The attack comes amid heightened international concern over the possibility of famine in Gaza and changes that Israel has failed to safely ensure the distribution of food in Gaza.

World Central Kitchen is one of the non-governmental agencies that worked to help deliver food to the more than 2.3 million Palestinians living in Gaza.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari pledged to immediately investigate the “tragic deaths of the aid workers” as they “fulfilled the vital mission of bringing food to people in need.”

“As a professional military committed to international law, we are committed to examining our operations thoroughly and transparently,” Hagari said.

He noted that he had personally spoken with the WCK founder Andres and “expressed his deepest condolences.”

“We also express sincere sorrow to our allied nations. We have been doing and continue to do so much to assist those in need,” he stated.

“We have been reviewing the incident at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of what happened and how it happened,” Hagari said, explaining that an independent professional expert body will examine the killing.

“We will share our findings transparently,” he promised. A view of the vehicle where employees from the World Central Kitchen (WCK), including foreigners, were killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to the NGO, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza, Strip April 2, 2024. (credit: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters)

“For the last few months, the IDF has been working closely with the World Central Kitchen to assist them in fulfilling their noble mission of helping bring food and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.”

He noted that WCK had been one of the first NGOs to help Israel in the immediate aftermath of the October 7 attack, adding that the group was on the “frontlines of humanity” for their work.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths called for an immediate ceasefire.

“Outraged by the killing of World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza. They were heroes, killed while trying to feed starving people. My condolences to their families and colleagues.

“All this talk about ceasefires, and still, this war steals the best of us. The actions of those behind it are indefensible. This must stop.”

Who were the victims?

Citizens from Australia, Britain, and Poland were among the seven victims. The workers, who also included Palestinians and a dual citizen of the United States and Canada, were traveling in two armored cars emblazoned with the WCK logo and another vehicle, WCK said in a statement.

Despite coordinating movements with the IDF, the convoy was hit as it was leaving its Deir al-Balah warehouse after unloading more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza by sea, WCK said.

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said it was urgently working to verify reports that its citizens were among those killed, as he called news of the killing distressing.

“These were people who were working to deliver life-saving aid to those who desperately need it.

“It is essential that humanitarian workers are protected and able to carry out their work,” he stated.

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski wrote on X, “I asked the Israeli ambassador @YacovLivne for urgent explanations.”

"He assured me that Poland would soon receive the results of the investigation into this tragedy. I join in my condolences to the family of our brave volunteer and all civilian victims in the Gaza Strip."

The president of the city of Przemysl, in southeastern Poland, identified the volunteer as Damian Sobol.

"Yesterday, our colleague, resident of Przemysl, volunteer, member of the World Central Kitchen team - Damian Sobol, was killed in a rocket attack by Israeli forces on a humanitarian convoy delivering food in the Gaza Strip," he wrote on Facebook.

"There are no words to describe what people who knew this fantastic guy feel at this moment ... May he rest in peace.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez who is in Jordan said, "I hope and demand that the Israeli government clarifies as soon as possible the circumstances of this brutal attack that has taken the lives of seven aid workers who were doing nothing more than helping.

"It is urgent that Israel allow access to humanitarian aid in Gaza, as demanded by various international bodies, including the International Court of Justice," Sanchez added, noting that the ICJ's rulings were binding.

Speaking before Sanchez's trip, a Spanish government source praised the efforts of Spanish charities using a maritime corridor to bring aid to Gaza but said the corridor was not enough and it was pushing for safe land corridors to be opened too.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sanchez said on social messaging platform X he was "horrified" by the deaths of the WCK workers and described their "solidarity, altruism and commitment to those in need" as a source of pride for the Spanish government.

Sanchez is also visiting Qatar and Saudi Arabia to discuss the conflict in Gaza and business partnerships in the region.

On Monday, Sanchez told reporters accompanying him on the tour that Madrid would recognize Palestinian statehood by July.