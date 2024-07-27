PM Netanyahu to return to Israel early following Majdal Shams rocket fatalities

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Saturday evening that the Hezbollah rocket fire on Majdal Shams, which resulted in severe civilian and child casualties, crossed all red lines and would be met with an appropriate response. Political leadership across Israel have expressed disgust and disdain after ten people were killed in a direct hit to a Druze village.

Teenagers and children between the ages of 10 and 20 were among the victims, with dozens more wounded to varying degrees, according to a statement by Magen David Adom (MDA).

The rocket hit a soccer field near a playground.

A senior official from Lebanon's Hezbollah group, Mohammad Afif, told Reuters on Saturday that the group was not responsible for the strike.

Israel's leadership reacts to deadly rocket fire

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to return to Israel urgently on Saturday night, three hours ahead of schedule, after learning about the attack. Israeli rescue forces seen at the site of a Hezbollah drone attack in the druze village of Majdal Shams, July 27, 2024. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Moshe Davidovitch, head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council and chairman of the Confrontation Line Forum, responded to the deadly event, "I share the sorrow of the leadership of the Majdal Shams local council over the tragic harm to innocent residents and send speedy recovery wishes to the injured."

He declared, "I am outraged! It seems that until the rockets land in Caesarea, the Prime Minister and cabinet members will continue their policy of ignoring the north. I call on the government to wake up from its slumber and act immediately!"

President Isaac Herzog called the attack on Majdal Shams “truly heartbreaking.” “Hezbollah, armed and funded by Iran, does not distinguish between child or adult, soldier or civilian, Jew or Muslim, Druze or Christian. Hezbollah terrorists brutally attacked and murdered children today, whose only crime was going out to play soccer." "They did not return. The world cannot continue to sit in silence in the face of Nasrallah’s terror attacks, which come at the behest of the empire of evil in Iran. The State of Israel will firmly defend its citizens and its sovereignty.” Foreign Minister Israel Katz said after the attack, “We are approaching the moment of an all-out war against Hezbollah.”

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir said, "Since October 8th, I have said that we are in a state of war in the north and the enemy needs to be defeated. Today, no one, in any forum, including the defense minister who strove only for containment against Hezbollah, can avoid the bloody reality - we are at war."

Darcie Grunblatt contributed to this report.