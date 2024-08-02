Haniyeh's last words: 'If a leader leaves, another will come'

As if he knew his time had come, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's last words to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Ali Khamenei before he was assassinated in Tehran were a Koranic verse about life, death, immortality and resilience.

"It is Allah who gives life and causes death. And Allah is all-aware of all actions ... 'If a leader leaves, another will arise'," Haniyeh said in Arabic. A few hours later he was killed in a suspected Israeli strike on his guest house.

The comment, broadcast on television as Haniyeh addressed Khamenei, reflected deeply-held Islamist beliefs that shaped his life and approach to the Palestinians' conflict with Israel, one inspired by the late Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, who preached Holy Struggle (Jihad) against Israel in the 1980s.

Israel jailed and assassinated Yassin in 2004, but Hamas grew to become a powerful terrorist force.

In a Reuters interview in Gaza in 1994, Haniyeh, who was buried in Qatar on Friday, said Yassin had taught them that Palestinians can only recover their occupied homeland through "the purified arms of its men and their struggle." Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with Palestinian group Hamas' top leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran July 30, 2024. (credit: VIA REUTERS)

No Muslim should die in his bed while "Palestine" remains 'occupied', he quoted Yassin as saying.

Support for terrorism, Haniyeh

For Palestinian supporters, Haniyeh and the rest of the Hamas leadership are fighters for liberation from 'Israeli occupation', keeping their cause alive when international diplomacy has failed them.

He said he learnt from Sheikh Yassin "the love of Islam and sacrifice for this Islam and not to kneel down to tyrants and despots."

Haniyeh's three of his sons - Hazem, Amir and Mohammad - and four of his grandchildren were killed in an Israeli air strike in April. At least 60 other members of his extended family were also killed in the Gaza war.

"The blood of my children is not more valuable than the blood of the children of the Palestinian people ... All the martyrs of Palestine are my children," he said after their deaths.

"Through the blood of the martyrs and the pain of the injured, we create hope, we create the future, we create independence and freedom for our people,” he said. “We say to the occupation that this blood will only make us more steadfast in our principles and attachment to our land.”