Blinken to G7: Iran and Hezbollah may attack Israel in the next day - report

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his counterparts from the G7 countries in a conference call on Sunday that an attack by Iran and Hezbollah against Israel could begin as early as Monday, three sources familiar with the contents of the conversation told Walla.

Blinken held a conference call to coordinate positions with America's closest allies and make last-minute attempts to put diplomatic pressure on Iran and Hezbollah to minimize their retaliatory actions as much as possible.

On Sunday, three US and Israeli officials told Axios reporter Barak Ravid that the attack could happen as early as Monday. An Israeli official also told CBS News that while Iran’s April 13 attack was mostly thwarted, Israel was anticipating a “more aggressive” retaliation this time around – a retaliation which could extend to Israeli interests abroad.

In the call on Sunday, Blinken informed his colleagues about the American assessment of the attacks, which is that Iran and Hezbollah are planning a response to Israel's assassinations of the head of Hamas's political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran and of Hezbollah's senior military commander, Fuad Shkur, in Beirut. The sources added that Blinken emphasized that the US believes that Iran and Hezbollah will retaliate, but unlike the Iranian strike against Israel on April 13, the possible scenarios are less clear. Blinken said that the US does not know the exact timing of the attacks but stressed that they could begin as early as the next 24-48 hours - that is, starting on Monday, the sources said.

(L-R) Ismail Haniyeh, Antony Blinken seen over an anti-Israel mural in Tehran, Iran (credit: VIA REUTERS) The sources said the US secretary of state told his colleagues that the US was making efforts to break the cycle of escalation by trying to reduce the attacks by Iran and Hezbollah as much as possible and then reduce the Israeli response as much as possible.

Blinken asked the other foreign ministers to exert diplomatic pressure on Iran, Hezbollah, and Israel to exercise maximum restraint, the sources said. Blinken told G7 foreign ministers that the buildup of US forces in the region was for defensive purposes only, the sources said.

The US military will deploy additional fighter jets and Navy warships to the Middle East, the Pentagon said on Friday, as Washington seeks to bolster defenses following threats from Iran and its allies Hamas and Hezbollah. According to the sources, Blinken said that the goal is to limit the impact of the attacks by Iran and Hezbollah on Israel and emphasized that this is the best way to prevent an all-out war. One source who was in the conversation said that Blinken sounded frustrated when he briefed the other ministers on the talks with Israel regarding the hostage deal and a Gaza ceasefire. "We felt we were close to a breakthrough in the Gaza deal, but then the assassination happened in Tehran. Now we need the deal more than ever," Blinken said, according to two sources familiar with the contents of the conversation.

G7 ministers respond

"We express our deep concern at the heightened tension in the Middle East that threatens to ignite a wider regional conflict. We call on all parties involved to refrain from perpetuating the current destructive cycle of violent retaliation, reduce tensions, and effectively engage in de-escalation. No country or nation has anything to gain from escalation in the Middle East," the G7 ministers said in a statement after the conversation.

The commander of the US Army's Central Command, General Michael Korilla, arrived in in Israel on Monday to finalize coordination with the IDF in preparation for the possible attack by Iran and Hezbollah, senior Israeli officials said. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting on Sunday night with Defense Minister Gallant and the heads of the military and the intelligence community to discuss the impending attack by Iran and Hezbollah and the possible Israeli response, senior Israeli officials said. "Iran and its agents are looking to surround us with a stranglehold of terror. We are determined to stand up to them on every front and in every arena - near and far. Whoever seeks to harm us will pay a very heavy price," Netanyahu said yesterday. American Defense Minister Lloyd Austin spoke on Monday with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. He reiterated the firm support of the United States for Israel's security and its right to self-defense against the threats from Iran, Lebanon, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and other terrorist organizations supported by Iran. They discussed the reinforcement of American forces, which they said are needed to protect US personnel, support the defense of Israel, and deter and reduce tensions in the region.

Austin also expressed his firm support for a ceasefire in Gaza and a deal to release the hostages.

The regional picture

Other countries in the region are also preparing for a dramatic escalation and are making efforts to try and prevent it. Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi made a rare visit to Tehran on Sunday - the first such visit by a Jordanian foreign minister in almost a decade. Jordan is very worried about an Iranian missile and drone attack that would be expected to pass through its airspace. During the attack on April 13, Jordan intercepted Iranian drones that were making their way towards Israel and allowed American and Israeli fighter jets to use its airspace to intercept Iranian drones and cruise missiles.Safadi met with the acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri and conveyed him a message from King Abdullah II to the President of Iran, according to a statement from the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "I came to express concern about the escalation in the region. I did not come here to convey a message from Israel or to receive a message from Israel," Safdi said after his meeting in Tehran.

Several Iranian officials vowed that the country would avenge Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination, as Israel remains on high alert for a potential attack and the United States is sending additional forces to the region.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said on Saturday that revenge would be “severe and at an appropriate time, place, and manner,” blaming the “terrorist Zionist regime” for Haniyeh’s death.