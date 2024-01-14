Most of Hamas's military leaders based in Beirut escaped the Lebanese capital due to fears of being targets of assassinations, KAN News reported Sunday night, citing a source within Hamas.

As per the source in the Gaza-based terrorist group, Hamas has taken significant measures to ensure their leaders' security following the targeted killing of Saleh al-Arouri, widely attributed to Israel.

Arouri was killed along with at least five other people in an alleged Israeli drone strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut. Arouri was not only viewed as one of the master planners of Hamas’s October 7 massacre in southern Israel but was also one of the main reasons for Hamas to Lebanon and to Iran.

According to the KAN report, Hamas officials left Lebanon and soon were deported to Syria and Turkey. In addition, senior leader Ghazi Hamad had reportedly fled to Qatar and has not returned to Lebanon since Arouri's assassination. Ghazi Hamad, member of Hamas Political Office delivers remarks on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, during a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, October 30, 2023. (credit: ALAA AL-MARJANI/REUTERS)

Sisters of former Hamas leader arrested in West Bank

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli forces arrested Dalal and Fatima al-Arouri, the sisters of former Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri, from their homes in al-Bireh and Aroura in the West Bank, according to Palestinian reports.

The two are suspected of spreading incitement, according to Army Radio.