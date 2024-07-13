Netanyahu says won't budge on deal amid reports hostage talks halted

Egyptian sources said hostage talks have been halted until Israel can demonstrate its seriousness after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas's attempts to change the deal, and the IDF targeted Mohammed Def, who heads the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades in Gaza.

“I am not moving one millimeter from Biden’s agreement. I am not adding conditions and not taking them out, but I am also not letting Hamas move one millimeter,” he told reporters during a public press conference.

“You should know that Hamas asked for 29 changes to the proposal,” Netanyahu stressed.

“I told the negotiating team and the Americans that there can’t be even one change,” the Prime Minister said. He held up one finger to underscore the message.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures during a press conference amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 13, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Nir Elias/Pool)

Netanyahu in his Saturday night press conference repeated his five read lines for the negotiations, which he said were within the framework of the deal.

Two of those were his adherence to the Biden proposal of May 31 as well as his commitment to achieving the Gaza war’s objectives, destroying Hamas, and ensuring the release of the 120 remaining Gaza hostages.

Top among the other three red lines was preventing arms smuggling from Egypt to Gaza. This means, Netanyahu said, that Israel must retain control of the buffer zone between Egypt and Gaza known as the Philadelphi Corridor and of the Rafah crossing along that border.

On Friday, Netanyahu dismissed a report in Reuters that he had considered such a withdrawal.

His office stressed that he had made this clear to the negotiating teams, to the security cabinet, and the United States.

Netanyahu keeps firm stance during press conference

During his press conference on Saturday night, he said, “What does one expect, that we will let arms continue to flow in from Egypt? If so, then what have we achieved by going to war in Gaza?" Netanyahu said.

The same is true for his red line of preventing the return of armed terrorists and weapons to the northern section of Gaza, Netanyahu said.

Last, he said, he was committed to ensuring the return of the maximal number of live hostages during the first phase of the deal.

To the hostage families, he said, “I know how much you are suffering due to uncertainty, but I want to tell you one thing for certain - we are not giving up on anyone, and we will do everything to return everyone.”

The best way to do this, Netanyahu said, “is to stand firm on the principles If we stand firm on these principles, we will reach an agreement that will both free our hostages - the lives and the spaces - and allow us to continue the war until victory.”

Hamas’s deputy leader Khalil Al-Hayya told Al Jazeera TV that Def was not killed during the IDF’s strike on him in Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Saturday.

”We say to (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu that Mohammed Deif is listening to you right now and mocking your lies," Al-Hayya said.

He accused Netanyahu of attempting to assassinate Def in the midst of intense negotiations for an agreement so that he could embarrass the mediating countries of Qatar and Egypt and pressure Hamas into making concessions.

“Netanyahu does not want an agreement” or to return the hostages, Al-Hayya said.

“Netanyahu's behavior is that of someone in crisis who has been cornered,” he charged, adding that Hamas has presented its latest amendment to the deal to the mediators and is awaiting Israel’s response.

Netanyahu, in his press conference, also addressed the situation in the north where close to 60,000 Israelis have been unable to live in their homes since October 7 due to the cross-border violence there between the IDF and Hezbollah.

"I am aware of your great difficulty. I admire and appreciate your steadfastness. We are not ready to accept the situation created in the north,” he said.

“We will work to return you safely to your homes in full safety one way or another. We are committed and determined to change the security reality in the North not for a few days, not for a few months - but for generations, and we will do so,” Netanyahu said.

Reuters and Darcie Grunblatt contributed to this report.