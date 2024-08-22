Israeli team in Cairo for hostage negotiations, Qatari PM to head to Iran next week

An Israeli team is in Cairo for negotiations on the hostage deal, while the security cabinet is set to meet in Tel Aviv, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Thani is expected to head to Iran early next week.

The Cairo trip comes amid a stiff debate about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's firm stance that the IDF must maintain a presence in the Philadelphi Corridor. He has stressed that he will not accept any hostage deal that calls for Israel to withdraw from that corridor.

An Israeli official said, “Netanyahu has not changed his position on the need for Israeli control and presence in the Philadelphia Corridor.”

Philadelphi Corridor a significant factor in talks

That Corridor is considered to be a critical buffer zone between Egypt and Gaza. Any plan for IDF troops to remain in that Corridor would need agreement from Egypt.

Egypt and Qatar have been the main mediators for the deal to secure the return of the remaining 109 hostages with the US. Al-Thani has been a critical part of the negotiations and was part of the Doha talks that took place last week. Demonstrators protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the current Israeli government and for the release of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip outside Hakirya Base in Tel Aviv, August 10, 2024. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Former IDF Chief-of-Staff Gadi Eisenkot, now an MK in a high-level position in the National Unity Party, told Army Radio that Netanyahu was treating the Philadelphi as if it was the “Western Wall.”

Netanyahu can afford to be flexible on the issue and come up with long-term solutions later and focus instead now on the hostages, whose lives are at risk on a daily basis, he said.

Late Wednesday night, US President Joe Biden spoke with Netanyahu about the urgency of reaching a hostage and ceasefire deal.

The US has hoped that a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal would prevent Iran and its proxy group Hezbollah from reprisal attacks against Israel that could spark a regional war.

Reuters contributed to this report.