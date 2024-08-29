Hostage families run towards Gaza border, call out to their loved ones

The family members of hostages broke through a fence and ran towards the Gaza border on Thursday morning, after having traveled there to speak to their loved ones via loudspeakers, Israeli media reported.

Shortly afterwards, they were stopped by security forces and returned to an area near Kibbutz Nirim, where the demonstration originally started.

"It's mama," said Rachel Goldberg-Polin, speaking to her son Hersch, who has been in Hamas captivity since October 7.

"Hersch we are working day and night and we will never stop," she said.

Rachel Goldberg-Polin speaking at the Gaza border 29 August 2024 (Adar Eyal)

The families traveled down to Israel's south to speak to their captive loved ones in a convoy that left Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

The convoy stopped at various locations in the South. Some of the cars used trailers to tow the burned husks of vehicles destroyed in the October 7 attack. Most were covered in yellow flags and decals calling to “seal the deal.” Hostage family relatives run towards the Gaza border and call out to their loved ones, August 29m 2024. (credit: Hostages Families Forum, screenshot)

Over 300 cars and thousands of people were included in the convoy, and Israelis waited to show their support at various locations around the country, according to the forum.

"It's day 328," Goldberg-Polin told her son. "We are all here - all the families of the remaining 107 hostages."

She also told him that she wants him to know that she continues to give him a blessing every Friday evening, and every morning.

Messages to loved ones

Yehuda Cohen, father of hostage Nimrod Cohen, also spoke to his son across the border. "Nimrod Cohen, Dad is talking to you, we are here in front of the Gaza border to tell you that we continue to fight for you! I will not give up until you come home, I will continue to run everywhere in the world until we make a deal that will free you and bring all the kidnapped!"

Orly Gilboa, mother of hostage Daniella, shouted to her daughter that she has been waiting for 11 months, and asked her to not lose hope.

"Mom is turning the world upside down so that you come back to us. I'm sorry it's taking time, but you'll be back, believe in it, don't lose hope."