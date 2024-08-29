Hamas revealed to falsify public opinion polls from Palestinian Survey Research Institute

The IDF uncovered documents revealing a systematic effort by the Hamas terror organization to falsify public opinion polls conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PSR), Israel's military said on Thursday evening.

The documents were uncovered from Hamas's General Security Apparatus and obtained during operations in the Gaza Strip. Images released included a comparison of the original and falsified PSR poll results from March 2024, illustrating the extent of the tampering.

"These falsified results are designed to portray a misleading image of broad public support for Hamas and its leadership, particularly in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre," the IDF explained.

Falsification of PSR survey results by the Hamas terror group, released on August 29, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

According to the findings, the altered survey results were particularly aimed at bolstering the image of senior Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and creating an illusion of widespread approval for the October 7 attacks and other acts of terror.

Furthermore, the IDF added that the documents had exposed a deliberate strategy by Hamas to mask the organization's declining public support and to manipulate perceptions both within the Palestinian territories and in the international arena. Falsification of PSR survey results by the Hamas terror group, released on August 29, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Hamas's manipulation of PSR

However, the IDF also emphasized that there was no evidence of direct collaboration between Hamas and the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research. Instead, the terror organization manipulated the results through on-the-ground influence.

"These findings underscore the importance Hamas places on public opinion, as it attempts to falsely project widespread support among Gazans," the IDF added.