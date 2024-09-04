Global Imams Council condemns Hamas for execution of hostages

The Global Imams Council has released a statement condemning the murder of hostages at the hands of Hamas terrorists.

The statement, which was released on the Global Imams Council’s X (previously Twitter) social media account on Sunday, September 1, 2024, referred to the actions of Hamas as ‘barbaric,’ stating, “We are deeply saddened and outraged by these heinous murders, which violate all principles of humanity, religious teachings, and international law.”

The Global Imams Council acknowledged that the targeting of civilians not only violates the laws of Islam, but the Geneva Conventions as well.

The statement, issued at the Islamic Seminary of Najaf in Iraq, held Hamas alone responsible for “the deaths and suffering of all innocent lives lost since October 7, as their actions have not only brought death and destruction upon the region but have also led to immense suffering for the Palestinian people.”

Moreover, The Global Imams Council confirmed its stance that “the regime in Iran shares equal responsibility for these tragedies, as its continued support and endorsement of Hamas's actions perpetuate violence and instability in the region. Global Imams Council (credit: GLOBAL IMAMS COUNCIL)

The Global Imams Council is an NGO that previously made waves in the Muslim world for unanimously voting to adopt the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism.

A call to action

The statement concluded with a heartfelt message to the families of the victims of the Israel-Hamas war, as well as a call for all religious leaders to stand against Hamas’ terror “and to work tirelessly towards a future where peace, justice, and respect for all human life are the foundations of our shared existence.”