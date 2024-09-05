Hamas to publish video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin at 11 p.m., terror org. announces

Hamas will publish a video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin at 11 p.m., Hamas announced on Telegram Thursday evening, as the terrorist organization continues to engage in psychological warfare.

"Al-Qassam Brigades announcement: Tonight at 11 p.m., the murdered Hersh Goldberg-Polin will speak. #Time_Is_Running_Out #Government_Of_Lies," the terror organization said in the announcement.

This message follows the recent videos published by Hamas on Telegram of Eden Yerushalmi, Alex Lobanov, and Carmel Gat, three of the six hostages murdered in a Hamas tunnel by the terrorist group. Hersh will be the fourth hostage video released of the six.

Screenshot of Hamas's threat to release the last messages of the hostages, September 2, 2024. (credit: screenshot)

The videos of Ori Danino and Almog Sarusi are expected to be released in the upcoming days, according to Hamas.

Videos blame PM Netanyahu

The videos have depicted the hostages blaming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government for purposefully stalling a hostage deal, accusing him of letting them die at the hands of Hamas.