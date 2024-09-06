IDF troops exercise emergency response in northern Israel

Soldiers from the 11th Battalion completed a multi-day military exercise aimed at ensuring combat readiness in northern Israel, the IDF announced on Friday.

The soldiers trained in combat and maneuver scenarios across various terrains, including dense forests and mountainous areas, while under simulated fire.

As part of this exercise, the military added that the soldiers practiced scenarios for evacuating wounded from the battlefield during live fire.

Preparing soldiers for the northern front

The National Center for Ground Training has led similar exercises over the duration of the war, as Hezbollah has become an increasing threat on Israel’s northern front. IDF prepares Battalion 11 with training in Israel's North, September 6, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Each of the 11th Battalion soldiers conducted the exercise after spending a period conducting operations in the Gaza Strip, where they saw to the elimination to the elimination of terrorists and the destruction of Hamas infrastructure, the IDF noted.